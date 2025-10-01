Auditors concerned with payment method of D1M reward to Mama Jabbi 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The auditor general’s report on government financial statements has uncovered an unbudgeted payment of D1 million to one Mama Jabbi, as reward for providing information related to the shooting incident involving PIU officers at the Sukuta Traffic Light in 2023.

Following the shooting, President Adama Barrow offered a D1 million reward for anyone who provides information leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) issued a statement in October 2023 announcing that the then IGP Abdoulie Sanyang, attended the official handover ceremony of the D1M reward to one Mama Jabbie, believed to be the one who provided the information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

However, the audit report released on Monday, revealed that this particular payment was misclassified and was paid from the Contributions to the Injuries Compensation Fund.

“Regulation 34 (9) of the Financial Regulations 2016 states that, the public accounts shall be classified and arranged in accordance with the Government of the Gambia Budget Classification or Chart of Accounts”. The audit reports added that payment of D45,500 was also made from the Contributions to Injuries Compensation Fund vote to cover the cost of replacing a motorcycle that was involved in an accident with a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. The payments from the Contributions to Injuries Compensation Fund and Rent and Rates vote involve significant expenditures that must be properly authorised, documented and aligned with approved budgets. The unbudgeted payment of D1million to Jabbi raises concerns about adherence to financial regulations and budget controls,” the auditors stated.