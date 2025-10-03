Baby Scorpions rally in Mali for Wafu

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-17 team is boosted by the addition of goalkeeping coach and former Gambia international keeper Alagie Modou Jobe alias Toldo. Jobe joined the group in Bamako together with captain Alieu Drammeh of FC Barcelona and Ahmed Njundu Kanyi of Sporting Supreme of Nigeria.

The trio arrived Wednesday evening as trainer Bakary Sanyang takes them through a fun session to activate muscles ahead of their first training session yesterday.

Meanwhile, Barak Lamin Munhenk Manneh of SV Curslack Neungamme FC of Germany is expected to join the team later to complete the squad. The WAFU- A championship will lead the way to Caf Under- 17 championships. The tournament starts on Sunday.