Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Distribution of the Spoils of War After the Battle of Hunain’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said he would continue mentioning details regarding the distribution of spoils from the Battle of Hunain.

Youth Among the Ansar Express Concern Regarding the Distribution

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) had given much of the Khums (a fifth of the spoils reserved for Allah and His Messenger (sa)) to the leaders of the Quraish with the intention of strengthening mutual bonds. Upon this, some youth from the Ansar felt that they had a greater right to receive this wealth, since they had rendered great services for Islam. Some even said that during difficult times, they were called upon, but they would not even be given a share of the spoils. The Holy Prophet(sa) summoned the leader of the Ansar, Hazrat Sa’d bin Ubadah(ra) and instructed him to gather all the Ansar. The Holy Prophet(sa) addressed them, asking what the matter was.

- Advertisement -

The Ansar said that their wise people had not said anything; however, some of their youth had expressed their grief over the distribution of the spoils, especially in light of the fact that they had rendered great services for Islam. The Holy Prophet(sa) then enumerated some of the great favours that had been done for the Ansar, reminding them that they had been lost, but he helped them find God and established brotherhood among them. The Ansar agreed that this was undoubtedly true. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that the Ansar could also respond by saying that the Holy Prophet(sa) came to them when he had been rejected; however, the Ansar attested to his truth; others had overlooked him, but the Ansar recognised him; others had exiled him, but the Ansar welcomed him. Upon hearing this, all the Ansar present were silent, and their heads were bowed in embarrassment.

The Holy Prophet(sa) then explained to the Ansar why he had given more spoils to the Quraish. He explained that many of them had only just accepted Islam at the Conquest of Makkah, and many had yet to accept Islam. Compared to those who were already Muslims, these new Muslims needed to see such acts of goodwill and increasing kinship so that Islam might become firmly rooted in their hearts. Furthermore, the Quraish had lost a great deal in previous battles. Hence, the Holy Prophet(sa) explained that his purpose was to take care of their sentiments and fully envelop them in the fold of Islam. The Holy Prophet(sa) then asked, would they not prefer for others to return to their homes with livestock, while they, the Ansar, returned to their homes with Allah and His Messenger (sa)? The Holy Prophet(sa) gave a similitude saying that others were his outer garment, while the Ansar were his inner garment. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that the Ansar would meet him on the Day of Judgement, and then prayed for the Ansar, all while the Ansar were in tears, saying that they were content with the manner in which the Holy Prophet(sa) had distributed the spoils.

True Reward Awaiting the Ansar

His Holiness(aba) cited Hazrat Mirza Bashir-ud-Deen Mahmood Ahmad(ra), the Second Caliph who said that although not all from the Ansar had initially expressed their displeasure; however, the fact held true, as the Holy Prophet(sa) had said that for the sacrifices they made, the Ansar would find their reward not in this world but in the next. History shows that through Islam, people from every nation except the Ansar attained positions of rule and leadership. This illustrates that a single person’s statement can have a profound impact on an entire nation. This concept holds true even today. Those who make sacrifices only so that they can attain some sort of position or rank, or wealth, should not hearken to the call of the Caliph; instead, only those should hearken who will make sacrifices for the sake of Allah. Sacrifices made for the sake of Allah will be rewarded by Allah. He never lets the sacrifices of sincere people go to waste.

- Advertisement -

His Holiness(aba) said that even within the Community, there are some who, upon reaching a certain age or a certain level of experience, think that they should be recognised and rewarded. His Holiness(aba) said that today, the Annual Gathering of the Ahmadiyya Elders’ Association (Majlis Ansarullah) is commencing, and typically, such thoughts come to a person when they are at that age. And so, they should bear in mind that if they have any such thoughts in their minds on account of their age and experience, they should abandon those thoughts and strive to attain the pleasure of Allah the Almighty.

Response of the Holy Prophet(sa) In Light of the Impatience Shown By the Bedouins

His Holiness(aba) said that going back to the distribution of the spoils from the Battle of Hunain, there is also mention of the impatience shown by the Bedouins. Some Bedouins had gathered around the Holy Prophet(sa), who had asked to be given some amount from the spoils. A large crowd gathered around the Holy Prophet(sa), which even led to some pushing and shoving. Due to this, the Holy Prophet’s (sa) cloak got stuck to a branch. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that even if he had camels in equal number to the thorns of the tree, he would give them all to them, as he is certainly not miserly. The Holy Prophet(sa) did not reprimand them for their ill-mannered ways; instead, with a smile, he gave a beautiful response and did indeed give them some wealth from the spoils.

His Holiness(aba) said that the question arises as to whether the Holy Prophet(sa) only distributed the spoils from the Battle of Hunain to the Quraish and the poor, or if those who participated in the battle also received from the spoils, or at least the usual share that would be given to each person. A study of historical literature shows that those who participated in the battle would have received their usual share of the spoils: four camels or forty goats each. There is, however, a possibility that perhaps the participants of the battle did not receive spoils.

His Holiness(aba) said that a Bedouin approached the Holy Prophet(sa) and asked to be given what he was promised. The Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘Rejoice.’ The Bedouin said that the Holy Prophet(sa) had said this to him before as well, but then had not actually given him anything. This response by the Bedouin displeased the Holy Prophet(sa), and he turned away. He saw Hazrat Bilal(ra) and Hazrat Abu Musa(ra) standing nearby and told them that they should take advantage of the glad tidings and rejoice. The Holy Prophet(sa) took some water and performed ablution with it. Then the Holy Prophet(sa) gave the remaining water to the two companions, saying that they should drink the water and perform ablution with it as well. All this took place near the tent of the blessed wife of the Holy Prophet(sa), Hazrat Umm Salamah(ra). She called out to the two companions and asked them to save some water for her as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that a person went to the Holy Prophet(sa) and saw a large flock of sheep, which he asked the Holy Prophet(sa) to give to him. Without any question, the Holy Prophet(sa) gave the flock to him. That man returned to his people and encouraged them to believe in the Holy Prophet(sa), for he did not fear poverty in the slightest. It is said that this is part of the same incident mentioned above.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning these incidents in the future.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayer in absentia of the following:

Faheemuddin Nasir, a missionary in Romania. He initially served as a missionary in various places in Pakistan. He also specialised in the exegesis of the Holy Qur’an. He was stationed in Romania in 2006, where he served until his demise. His wife says that he was an exemplary husband and a great father. He had a firm connection with God, was prayerful, patient and possessed a passion to carry out his service and life devotion to the fullest extent. He would seek the Khalifah’s guidance in every matter. He had an excellent manner of teaching his children. He remained devoted to his prayers even in his illness, and he advised his family never to abandon the threshold of God. He would take any opportunity to spread the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. He always had a smile on his face and was a sociable person. He continued his routine work during his illness, even up until two days before his demise.

He had started working on the Romanian translation of the Holy Qur’an and some books of the Promised Messiah(as). Local Romanians were very impressed with his mastery of the Romanian language. His mother says that he was a very obedient son who possessed excellent moral qualities. His father had seen a dream before he was born, in which he saw himself holding a child with a moon and a star on his forehead. His mother says that once he became a missionary, they knew that he would certainly shine one day. He was the first missionary in Romania and rendered great services in establishing the Community there. He would never take time off, except for when his younger sister passed away. The local Community members have expressed the different ways in which he had a profound impact on their lives and helped them in all the different ways he could. Some expressed that he was not just a missionary to them, but also a father figure, a brother, and a friend who would help them in any way he could.

His Holiness(aba) said that these are the qualities a missionary should possess, and this is the example a missionary should set in order to see results in their efforts of propagation and moral training. His Holiness(aba) said that this missionary gave himself entirely for the service of the faith in a foreign land, which certainly renders him a martyr. He served until his final breath. His Holiness(aba) attested that he always saw him with a smile on his face. The Second Caliph(ra) also said about another missionary who had passed away in a foreign land that he was a martyr as well and that lessons should be learned from his life. His Holiness(aba) said that the same is the case with Faheemuddin Nasir; his life was an example, especially for life-devotees. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah elevate his station and grant patience to his family.

Abdul Aleem Farooqi of Canada. He passed away when three armed men entered his home as he was sleeping, and his wife and three children were downstairs. The robbers took everyone’s phones, and upon hearing the commotion, Abdul Aleem Farooqi woke up. One of the assailants entered his room, and as he tried to scare him off, the assailant struck him with a rod on his face and shoulder, and then fled the room. Abdul Aleem Farooqi then started towards his son’s room when an assailant standing by the stairs fired two shots at him. One of the bullets struck near his heart and exited his body from his shoulder, causing him to pass away on the spot.

He was an active member of the Community, regular in offering prayers and was active in propagating the message. He had been serving as the Local President of his chapter. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters. He was regular in offering tahajjud [pre-dawn voluntary prayers]. He possessed many virtuous qualities, and he was at the forefront of offering financial sacrifices. His wife says he was an exemplary husband from whom she learned a great deal. He had a deep connection with Khilafat. He would enjoin his children to offer prayers in congregation. His daughter says that he would always be worried about their needs. Despite spending the entire day in service to the Community, he would come home and see to his children, inquiring if they needed anything. He maintained a friendly environment at home. His son says that his father was a role model, and he will strive to follow in his footsteps. He would go with his father every Sunday for propagation. He also had his son commit the entire Holy Qur’an to memory. His mother says that her son was devoted to the Community and loved everyone. He had a passion for propagation and offering prayers in congregation. He would call his mother from work to see if she had already offered her prayers, and if not, he would ask her to wait for him so that they could offer the prayer in congregation. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant the deceased forgiveness and mercy and grant his family patience. May his family follow the footsteps of his virtuous example.