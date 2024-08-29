BAC chairman tours Europe

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council BAC, Yankuba Darboe, has arrived in Finland as he continues his European tour meeting with UDP supporters and fellow local government authorities. Chairman Darboe was in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday. During his stay, he met with UDP supporters, the district chairman of SDP in Helsinki, and the youth coordinator of SDP. The purpose of these meetings, according to his team, is to strengthen the relationship between SDP Finland and UDP Gambia.

“Both parties, being members of the international social democratic movement, will work closely to establish a strong relationship. There are plans for collaboration and possible exchange visits between the youth wings of both parties facilitated by the chairman of the UDP Chapter in Finland, Bob Touray, and his executive.

Mr. Darboe also visited the Espoo City Library. There, he meets the library manager of Espoo and exchanges contacts and appeals to her to help the West Coast Region with such an advanced library.

His final engagement in Helsinki was a visit to the mayor of Espoo, Jukka Mäkelä, who expressed interest in hosting him. The duo exchanged gifts, and the mayor of Espoo raised the Gambian flag in honor of Chairman Darboe. The BAC Chairman extended an invitation to the mayor of Espoo City to visit The Gambia and experience the smiling coast.

Mr. Darboe was accompanied by the chairman of the UDP Finland Chapter, Bob Touray, PRO Kebba Sabally, Secretary Alhagie Jabbi, Treasurer Mustapha Minteh, and Sainey Marong.