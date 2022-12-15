BADOU JACK’S NET WORTH IS $1 MILLION

Badou Jack is a Swedish professional boxer of Gambian ancestry. According to wealthygorilla.com, as of December 2022, Badou Jack’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $1 Million. A former world champion in two weight classes, Jack has held the WBC super-middleweight title from 2015 to 2017. As an amateur, Jack represented The Gambia at the Olympics in 2008 and reached the first round of the middleweight bracket. Jack is known for his sizable heart inside the ring, and he is showing the same holds outside the ropes.

Early Life

Badou Johannes Gabriel Jack was born on the 31st of October, 1983, in Stockholm and started his amateur boxing career in 2001 when he was 18 years old. He won Sweden’s national championship five years in a row.

He was named the boxer of the year by the Swedish Boxing Federation in 2007 and the following year, he defeated fellow rising star Erik Skoglund in the finals and qualified for the 2008 Olympics for the Gambia in the middleweight division.

Career

Jack started his professional career in Sweden, where he won his debut fight in 2009. His next fights were contested in Sweden and Finland.

After he met the former heavyweight champion, Shannon Briggs, he moved to the U.S in 2010 to train with Briggs and eventually sign with Lou DiBella and the Warrior Boxing Promotions in 2011.

That year and the next, 2012, he fought and won 6 times.

His biggest win came against Alexander Brand in 2012 by an eight-round split decision. Following his success extending his record to 11-0, he was spotted by Floyd Mayweather in a sparring session. Mayweather was impressed and quickly signed Jack to his Promotions and his team.

In 2018, Jack revealed that he would not fight in the year and would return the following year. Marcus Browne called out Jack to fight him in an open division.

Two years later, Jack was booked to fight Blake McKernan on the 28th of November in 2020. With this booking, many felt as McKernan would be a fight for Jack to continue to stay active while waiting on the rematch against Pascal.

