Bai Lowe judgment day tomorrow

A German court in the city of Celle is expected to deliver a verdict on November 30, 2023, in the first trial in Germany for crimes committed in The Gambia, Gambian and international civil society groups said today in releasing a question and answer document about the trial.

German prosecutors accuse Bai L. of being a Junglers driver involved in the attempted murder of Ousman Sillah, a lawyer; the murder of Deyda Hydara, a journalist; the attempted murder of Ida Jagne and Nian Sarang Jobe, who worked with the independent newspaper; and the murder of a former Gambian soldier, Dawda Nyassi.

The verdict in the Bai Lowe’s case represents a major step in the search for justice for years of abuses committed under Jammeh’s rule in The Gambia.

