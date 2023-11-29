25.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 30, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Bai Lowe judgment day tomorrow

343
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

A German court in the city of Celle is expected to deliver a verdict on November 30, 2023, in the first trial in Germany for crimes committed in The Gambia, Gambian and international civil society groups said today in releasing a question and answer document about the trial.
German prosecutors accuse Bai L. of being a Junglers driver involved in the attempted murder of Ousman Sillah, a lawyer; the murder of Deyda Hydara, a journalist; the attempted murder of Ida Jagne and Nian Sarang Jobe, who worked with the independent newspaper; and the murder of a former Gambian soldier, Dawda Nyassi.
The verdict in the Bai Lowe’s case represents a major step in the search for justice for years of abuses committed under Jammeh’s rule in The Gambia.

Previous article
Gambia to host 10th ARINWA AGM
Next article
Finance minister says no sacred cows in tax collection
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions