Bangladesh army chief visits Gambia

Bangladesh army chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was expected over the weekend in The Gambia on a state visit at the invitation of the government.

His visit aims at testing capabilities and fixing the next course of actions on the co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian troops in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions for the first time.

A six-member high-level delegation led by Gambian foreign minister, Dr Mamadou Tangara, made an official visit to Bangladesh from 8 to 13 February with a call for the co-deployment of the troops at the UN peacekeeping missions.

The delegation included the defence minister and the chief of defence staff Lieutenant General Yakuba Drammeh.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed’s trip is in response to the proposal and he will test The Gambia’s capabilities during the trip. A tripartite meeting among the army chief, the Gambia government, and two representatives from the UN headquarters will be held in this regard.

General Shafiuddin will meet Gambian President Adama Barrow, foreign and defence ministers, the chief of defence staff, high military officials, and representatives of civil society during his visit.

Different issues, including bilateral cooperation and training in peacekeeping activities, will be discussed between the countries.

The army chief is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on June 16.

Daily Sun