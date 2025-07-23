Banjul hosts Ecowas Communications Officers training to combat misinformation

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday commenced a four- day intensive workshop for its senior communication officers aimed at restoring trust and tackling misinformation. The meeting is being hosted at the Coco Ocean Resort Hotel.

The Ecowas Resident Representative, Ms Miatta Lily French, said despite a number of achievements registered by Ecowas over the past five decades there remains a disconnect between the commission and its citizens, which has been excavated by growing disinformation and misinformation.

“We cannot continue to allow Ecowas to be misunderstood or misrepresented. We cannot afford to be silent when our integrity is questioned or when disinformation seems to divide our community and destabilise our region. We must take charge of the narrative,” she stated.

Ambassador French reminded the communications officers that they are not just messengers but architects of meaning who shape how Ecowas is seen, heard and felt.

“You hold power to restore trust, inspire action and promote clarity,” she said.

The German Ambassador to The Gambia, Klaus Betzet, said the retreat, funded by the German Government, marks a new step towards strengthening the role of strategic communication within Ecowas.

He said the objective is to review the current state of Ecowas’s communication and develop new foundations for a new communication strategy.

“The whole idea is to transform Ecowas from an Ecowas of States to Ecowas of people.”

The Director of Cabinet/President of the Commission, Abdou Colley, said the gathering that brought together educated professionals who carry the voice, vision and the values of Ecowas across borders, languages and platforms is a pivotal moment for reflection and renewals.

He reminded the participants that communication is not just a side activity but a central pillar of governance and the governed.

“In the context of Ecowas’s Vision 2050 to chant a fully integrated and prosperous region, we recognise how we communicate is as important as what we communicate. The messages we craft, the narratives we amplify and connections we foster have the power to shape public trust, bring prosperity and transform perceptions across our diverse community citizens.”

He said the Banjul retreat seeks to develop a comprehensive Ecowas Communication Strategy fully aligned with goals and spirit of vision 2050.

“This strategy will serve as a roadmap that will outline how we design our messages, identify key urgencies and create effective communication channels.”

Ecowas is currently grappling with deep trust issues and a credibility crisis that threaten its cohesion and effectiveness as a regional bloc. This erosion of trust stems largely from inconsistent enforcement of democratic norms, leadership challenges, and the bloc’s inability to effectively address security threats in the region.

Key developments exacerbating these trust issues include the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger in early 2025, countries now governed by military juntas, forming the Alliance of Sahel States and seeking alternative security partnerships —notably with Russia.