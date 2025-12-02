Banjul mayor launches project to address waste, youth employment

- Advertisement -

The Banjul City Council mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has boldly stepped up to tackle the pressing issues of waste management and youth unemployment in the capital.

Last week, with a clear vision and assertive leadership, Mayor Lowe launched a collaborative Urban Youth-led Cleaning System aimed at transforming Banjul’s urban environment while creating sustainable job opportunities for young people.

The initiative, unveiled in a high-profile event attended by city officials, youths and community representatives, signals a new era of proactive governance and civic responsibility.

- Advertisement -

Under Mayor Lowe’s directive, BCC will implement a multi-pronged waste management strategy centered on improving collection systems and engaging residents in maintaining a cleaner cityscape.

“It is an honor to launch the Urban Youth-led Cleaning System Project in collaboration with Refela and other partners. The initiative is part of the Banjul Safe City Project aimed to improve hygienic conditions in Banjul, provide employment opportunities for our vibrant youths and boost the city’s economic development,” Mayor Lowe said.

She added that so far 70 young people have been employed through the project and more are expected to benefit in the next two months.

- Advertisement -

“I encourage everyone to take ownership of the project and invest their time and effort to ensure its success. I extend my sincere appreciation to the management and staff of Banjul City Council and a heartfelt gratitude to my deputy mayor Aziz Dabakh Gaye who invested his valuable time to this project. To the selected individuals, our hopes and expectations from you are high and I believe you will deliver to the task max.”

Mayor Lowe said key to the program’s success is its direct focus on youth employment.

Recognising the city’s growing population of unemployed young Gambians, the initiative integrates job creation into waste services.

Hundreds of youth will be recruited and trained in waste collection, and environmental monitoring, equipping them with valuable skills and stable incomes.

According to the council, the approach will not only address waste challenges but unemployment.

Mayor Lowe was unequivocal in her address: “Our city cannot thrive if our streets are choked with waste and our young people lack purpose. This initiative will clean our environment and empower our youth, forging a future where Banjul shines both in cleanliness and opportunity.”

As deployment begins this month, BCC will monitor key performance indicators including waste reduction rates, youth employment numbers, and public satisfaction.

Mayor Lowe urged the young people benefitting from the project to take it very seriously to ensure its success.