Banjul mayor to launch commemorative publications on achievements

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On 3rd June, the Banjul City council in conjunction with the capital’s mayor, who is also the vice president of The Global Parliament of Mayors and president of Local Elected Women’s Network of Africa, known by its French acronym as Refela, will launch her commemorative achievements. Several distinguished authors and media professionals have taken it upon themselves to immortalise the life and work of Rohey Malick Lowe through three major publications.

They are a book titled Mayor Lowe, The Woman of Substance and Barrier Breaker), a magazine highlighting impactful projects and international partnerships, and a documentary capturing the grassroots transformation driven by Refela and Rohey Malick Lowe Foundation for Women and Youths.

All three commemorative works will be launched on Wednesday June 3rd at The Sir Dawda Conference Centre.

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The event will be graced by Senator Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, as special guest of honour and other dignitaries from Senegal, Ghana and Mali.

“I have been humbled by the opportunity to advance critical Sustainable Development Goals particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) during my tenure as mayor, head of Refela – Africa among other international bodies,” Mayor Lowe said ahead of the launching.

The event is also expected to be attended by senior government officials, partners and members of the public.