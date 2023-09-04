Banjul North NAM supports 9 clubs in Banjul Nawettan

Banjul North NAM Modou Lamin Bah has performed a class act of returning gains to the people. He distributed over D50,000 among all the nine clubs from his constituency qualified to play in the Banjul Nawettan as well as an Under-16 charity football programme for children of the capital city .

Mr Bah said he is inspired by the philosophy that in life “we all have a unique purpose and it’s up to us to discover and pursue it with passion and determination. The cash presentation was attended by the mayor, the NAM for Banjul Central, councilors, team representatives and elders of Banjul.

“I will want to seize this opportunity to thank everyone, especially Waa Banjul North Constituency for giving me the mandate to better represent them in parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the service of my people, I will continue to remain,” Hon Bah said at the ceremony.