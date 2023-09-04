GAMBIA PREPARES FOR DO OR DIE MATCH

Members of the national team’s technical staff based in the Gambia are in Morocco to join Coach Tom Sainfiet ahead of the imminent arrival of players for Sunday’s crucial final Afcon qualifier against Congo.

The coach released his 23-man squad for the match to be played in Marrakech, Morocco. They include hot attacking potent Ebrima Colley, who just signed for this season’s Champions League campaigners, Young Boys FC in Switzerland. Also included is regular Musa Barrow, Feyeonord’s Yankuba Minteh and Ablie Jallow.

Both Abdoulie Bambalie Sanyang and Ali Sowe returned after missing June’s 3-2 defeat of South Sudan. The Scorpions only need to avoid defeat to join Mali from the group in Côte d’Ivoire next January. The Scorpions go into the game on the back of two successive wins. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday 10 September at Stade de Marrakech at 7pm Gambian time.