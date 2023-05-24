Banjul to host Int’l surgical conference

By Amadou Jadama

The Department of Surgery at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in partnership with the University of The Gambia will on Friday commence the Banjul International Surgical Scientific Conference (BISSC).

The conference is a leading scientific event geared towards showcasing surgical procedures and exchange of up-to-date knowledge in all surgical disciplines ranging from pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, ortho and trauma intervention, obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, urology, plastic surgery etc.

The event will be attended by experts from home and abroad from different units and it will serve as a stepping stone for future events.

Donation

As part of their contribution to the event, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation on Monday donated D250,000 to the organisers at a ceremony in Banjul.

Speaking at the presentation, Dr Cherno Jallow, consultant and paediatric surgeon commended Abubakary Jawara and his foundation for supporting the conference, saying the hosting right will cost them D4 million. He described the event as an important milestone for The Gambia.

“The conference will bring experts from all over the world to share knowledge with us, and to see what we are doing so that we can improve our practices for the benefit of the country,” he said.

He said the conference would offer a lot of benefits for the country.

Dr Ammar Jafari, Chief Medical Director at EFTSH and the brain behind the conference thanked the Jawara Foundation for the support. “We are very proud of Mr Jawara and his foundation. Jawara’s contribution to national development has been felt in all corners of the country,” he said.

Speaking shortly after handing the cheque, Abubakary Jawara, the CEO of the foundation expressed gratitude to the team of doctors and assured them of his support. “The foundation is established to serve the interest of all Gambians irrespective of tribe or religious affiliation. We are committed to always support programs of this nature,” Jawara said.