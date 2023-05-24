Confusion over reported death of MFDC leader

Days after Senegalese media Walf reported the death of MFDC leader Salif Sadio, there is still no official confirmation of the report.

Yesterday, The Standard contacted a number of Senegalese journalists in Dakar but none of them could confirm it. One source told The Standard that rebel sources have denied the report and maintained that Sadio is alive and well.

Another source in Dakar doubted the reported death of the MFDC leader. ”It is not true. The Senegalese intelligence would have known about it and would have been the first to announce it,” a source quoting an anonymous Senegalese security officer said.