BARROW: $20 AIRPORT SECURITY FEE IS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF GAMBIA

For the first time since the publication of an investigative report on the controversial airport security fee sparked uproar among Gambians, President Barrow has spoken on the issue.

According to Jamaanoo news online, President Barrow told a gathering of Gambian community in New York that “the $20 airport security levy will help the country in terms of development”.

The news portal further quoted Barrow as saying that what has proven to be flawed is the manner the levy is collected, but as for security, it is important because every airport is assessed and rated according to its security.

“We wanted it to be included in the ticket but for it to be in the ticket is not the prerogative of The Gambia. The ticketing system is international, so to include it there is difficult,” the president said.

“But we are trying to get it included because it’s $20. And I know everyone in this country goes to The Gambia once every year and I believe it’s reasonable that one gives D1,000 or D2,000 to The Gambia. We want people to pay because everyone wants development,” he said.