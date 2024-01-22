Barrow attends Tshisekedi’s inauguration in DR Congo

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, accompanied by Madam Sarjo Mballow-Barrow, was in Kinshasha over the weekend attending the inauguration of President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, following his re-election for a second term in December 2023.

A total of 18 heads of state attended the ceremony held in front of thousands of Congolese at the 80,000-capacity stadium in Kinshasa.

Following the official ceremony, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo treated the dignitaries to a state banquet held at Presidential Palace and other events during the inauguration.

- Advertisement -

On the eve of the inauguration, Ambassador at Large Kami Kashama Muteba hosted President Barrow and delegation at a dinner attended by the DRC Minister of Justice, Madam Rose Mutombo Kiesse and other Congolese dignitaries.

At the invitation of the Congolese president, on Friday afternoon, the Congolese Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, accompanied by Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula and The Gambian Ambassador overseeing the Democratic Republic of Congo Papa Muhammed Musa Njie, received President Barrow at the airport as he arrived to attend the inauguration ceremony. In addition, the Gambian Consular in Congo, Anusumana Tunkara, led a large delegation of Gambians in Congo to welcome the President Barrow on arrival.

Source: State House