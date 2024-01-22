24.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, January 22, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Legendary Gambian musician Demba Conta passes away

86
- Advertisement -

The death of the Gambia’s legendary musician cum pan-African based in Stockholm, Sweden, has been reported.

Demba Conta was born in Niani Yona in the Central River Region. He was first sent to study the Quran before leaving the Gambia to other African countries until he reached Europe. Demba’s goal was to wrestle poverty, acquire education and better life for his people. He settled in Sweden where he achieved not only his goals but also surprised the world with his exceptional music skills. Conta’s mid-80s album, the United States of Africa, had spiraled like a wildfire and glued the country together.

Conta’s death is confirmed by his eldest son Eddie Conta. “The Camara and Conta family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Demba Conta our beloved father, brother, uncle and husband who left us peacefully with the family gather around him in the city of Stockholm, Sweden,” Eddie posted on his Facebook wall.

- Advertisement -

Gambians adore Demba for using music to raise their country’s flag as well as giving back to his country. Demba Conta would be remembered for a lot of good things, including his philanthrophy, promotion of culture, patriotism and Pan-African spirit.

“He touched the lives of many through his kindness, generosity, humor, wisdom and melodies. We grief our father’s departure from this world but celebrate the legacy he leaves behind,” Eddie wrote.

Kairo news

Previous article
Judiciary marks legal year amid calls for speedy hearing and determination of cases
Next article
Barrow attends Tshisekedi’s inauguration in DR Congo
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions