Legendary Gambian musician Demba Conta passes away

The death of the Gambia’s legendary musician cum pan-African based in Stockholm, Sweden, has been reported.

Demba Conta was born in Niani Yona in the Central River Region. He was first sent to study the Quran before leaving the Gambia to other African countries until he reached Europe. Demba’s goal was to wrestle poverty, acquire education and better life for his people. He settled in Sweden where he achieved not only his goals but also surprised the world with his exceptional music skills. Conta’s mid-80s album, the United States of Africa, had spiraled like a wildfire and glued the country together.

Conta’s death is confirmed by his eldest son Eddie Conta. “The Camara and Conta family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Demba Conta our beloved father, brother, uncle and husband who left us peacefully with the family gather around him in the city of Stockholm, Sweden,” Eddie posted on his Facebook wall.

Gambians adore Demba for using music to raise their country’s flag as well as giving back to his country. Demba Conta would be remembered for a lot of good things, including his philanthrophy, promotion of culture, patriotism and Pan-African spirit.

“He touched the lives of many through his kindness, generosity, humor, wisdom and melodies. We grief our father’s departure from this world but celebrate the legacy he leaves behind,” Eddie wrote.

Kairo news