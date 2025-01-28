BARROW AVOIDS DIRECT ANSWER ON QUESTION OF THIRD TERM

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has avoided providing a direct answer of yes or no to a question on whether he would run for a third term. He was speaking in an exclusive interview with Alpha Karaga’s Sarahule show on Star FM radio/TV to be aired today at 9 pm.

When asked whether he will respond to calls by his NPP supporters and officials for him to run for a third term, Mr. Barrow just laughed and thanked those who are asking him to run for a third term.

“I thank them for the honour.”

Pressed further why he did not respond to his supporters call, Mr Barrow said: A long silence is a response. Even though I have the decision to make, it is gratifying that people also have their wishes,” the president said.

Senegal – Gambia relations

The president told Star TV that he has received assurance from new Senegalese president Basiru Diomaye Faye that relations between the countries will get better and stronger.

President Barrow described the ties between The Gambia and Senegal as “natural” and expressed hope for more collaboration to unite the people of both nations. “Your immediate neighbour is your strongest partner,” he said.

Barrow said before he came to power in 2017, The Gambia was isolated, but eight years into his presidency, the country has regained its international recognition and influence, especially when it comes to relations with Senegal.

“President Diomaye Faye has assured me in no uncertain terms that I am his brother and he is committed to taking the relationship to another level. So, I can assure Gambians that the relationship between the two countries will be better and stronger now,” Mr Barrow said.

He said Gambia’s relations with other countries have also improved sharply compared to the past.

NPP

President Barrow urged NPP supporters to stay united and keep promoting the party’s agenda.

In the areas of transport, Barrow said the government has bought a lot of buses to ease transportation in the country.

He said the government has also elevated a lot of higher education institutions into universities.

“There has been massive development in the areas of roads, rural electrification, and health centres have been built around the country to improve access to health services,” he said.