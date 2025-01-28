Kamalo extension allocations cancelled

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Following a multi-sectoral taskforce investigation into allegations of dubious land allocations at the Kamalo Layout, the vast prime industrial land on the Banjul- Serekunda motorway, government has announced that it will implement the recommendations of the taskforce which include a total cancellation of all allocations at Kamalo Extension.

Announcing the decision at a press conference yesterday, Lands Minister Hamat Bah added that while this measures do not affect the main Kamalo Proper, all double allocations there would be reduced to one.

- Advertisement -

He added however that the recommendation to cancel the Kamalo Layout in entirety as an industrial layout has been varied and substituted with the second option recommended by the legal opinion.

Accordingly, Kamalo Proper is hereby maintained while Kamalo Extension is hereby revoked in its entirety,” Minster Bah said. He added that all those who were allocated land there, will be officially communicated in writing that their allocation have been revoked.

Mr Bah explained that all individuals and entities who were allocated more than one plot in the Kamalo Proper will get their additional plots forfeited to the state.

- Advertisement -

According to Minister Bah, in accordance with the fifth recommendation, those allocations within Kamalo Proper without ministerial approval will also be revoked.

“Kamalo has 40 plots in total. Out of this, 12 have been forfeited to the state while Kamalo Extension with 28 plots, have all been cancelled.

He said among those with multiple allocations in Kamalo Proper,are JFR Trading, Hydara Foam Manufacturing and GQ Trading Company Limited.

The minister explained that the multi-sectorial task force that reviewed the land allocation process to determine the extent of impropriety came up with these recommendations which was referred to the ministry of justice for legal advice, adding that the report was later adopted after going through a thorough review.