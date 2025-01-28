The case for providing orderlies to judicial officers: A-pillar of justice in a democratic society

- Advertisement -

In a thriving democracy, the judiciary stands as the cornerstone of justice and fairness, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of status, is held accountable under the law. However, as we acknowledge the pivotal role of judicial officers, particularly magistrates who handle approximately 70 per cent of criminal cases in this country, the discussion surrounding their security and the need for orderlies becomes urgent and indispensable.

Judicial Officers: guardians of justice

Magistrates play a critical role in maintaining the rule of law. As frontline judicial officers, they preside over a significant portion of the country’s criminal cases, ranging from petty offences to serious crimes. Their judgments affect the lives of countless individuals, shape societal norms, and uphold the sanctity of justice. This weighty responsibility often places them under immense public scrutiny and exposes them to potential threats from disgruntled litigants, criminals, or organised groups.

Despite their crucial role, many magistrates operate without the necessary security and logistical support, such as orderlies. Orderlies, or trained personnel tasked with ensuring the safety and orderly functioning of judicial officers, are a vital component of a functional justice system. These individuals act as buffers against intimidation, enable magistrates to carry out their duties without fear, and provide logistical assistance to ensure seamless judicial operations. The lack of such support undermines the judiciary’s independence and may inadvertently compromise the delivery of justice.

The Case for providing orderlies

The provision of orderlies is not merely a privilege; it is a necessity grounded in ensuring the efficiency, dignity, and security of judicial officers. Magistrates often encounter situations where litigants or criminal defendants might resort to aggression. In some cases, threats to their lives and families are real and imminent. Without adequate protection, these threats can escalate, jeopardizing not just the individuals targeted but also the integrity of judicial processes.

Moreover, the presence of orderlies fosters an environment where judicial officers can focus solely on their core duties. Administrative distractions, minor disturbances in the courthouse, or concerns over personal safety detract from the time and mental energy required to dispense justice. An orderly system mitigates these challenges, allowing magistrates to perform their duties without unnecessary impediments.

Security of Courthouses: A aroader imperative

In parallel with providing orderlies, ensuring the security of courthouses must be a national priority. Courthouses, as the physical manifestation of justice, must be sanctuaries of order and impartiality. However, the reality in many jurisdictions reflects vulnerabilities—ranging from inadequate security personnel to poorly maintained infrastructure.

Security measures such as metal detectors, surveillance systems, and well-trained guards are essential in safeguarding not only judicial officers but also court staff, litigants, and the public. A secure courthouse serves as a strong signal that justice will not bow to intimidation or threats. Moreover, security infrastructure deters potential breaches of peace, enhancing public confidence in the judicial system.

The democratic perspective

Democracy thrives on the rule of law, and the judiciary is its guardian. Undermining the safety of magistrates and the sanctity of courthouses indirectly weakens democracy. Judicial officers must not only be free but also feel free to deliver unbiased judgments. When a magistrate’s security is compromised, their ability to uphold justice without fear or favour is equally at risk.

Additionally, a lack of adequate support and security sends the wrong message to the public—that those entrusted with safeguarding justice are left unprotected. This erodes faith in the judiciary and, by extension, in democratic governance. To avoid such a scenario, the state must demonstrate its commitment to the judiciary through tangible actions, including providing resources for security and logistical needs.

Conclusion

Providing orderlies to judicial officers and enhancing courthouse security are not acts of indulgence but foundational investments in a just and democratic society. Magistrates handling the majority of criminal cases carry the hopes of a society yearning for fairness and order. It is both logical and morally imperative that they are equipped with the tools and support necessary to fulfil their mandates effectively.

As a nation, we must ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done—fearlessly, independently, and securely. By prioritizing the safety of our judicial officers and the security of our courthouses, we fortify the pillars of our democracy and pave the way for a more just and equitable society.