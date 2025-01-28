Open letter to AG over Jammeh’s recent rhetoric

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

With reference to the above subject, I write to you (AG) as a concerned citizen who is deeply committed to the peace, stability, and progress of our beloved homeland, The Gambia. To that effect, my thoughts are provoked by an open-ended question reeling in the psyche of Gambian society today.

Why shouldn’t any Gambian home and abroad remain concerned where recent developments, particularly the provocative statements made by former president Yahya Jammeh are put into their proper perspective. Provocative utterances of its kind cannot be left to fly like a kite in the blue sky. Which it is definitely not! What is hovering above our skies as far as former president Jammeh’s words are concerned do indeed leave so much to be desired. It therefore demands decisive and immediate action to reassure stability and public confidence.

- Advertisement -

In a widely circulated audio message, Jammeh announced his reassertion of leadership over the APRC party and boldly claimed his intention to return to power. His rhetoric, filled with defiance, threats, and attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the current government, poses a direct threat to the hard-earned peace and stability of The Gambia.

Key concerns

Incitement

- Advertisement -

Mr Jammeh’s inflammatory remarks, including threats such as “We will see who ends up in jail,” could incite division among Gambians. His assertions risk emboldening individuals or factions who may seek to destabilise the country, threatening our fragile democracy and unity.

Integrity

While every citizen has the right to critique governance, Mr Jammeh’s accusations ranging from claims of government failure in addressing crime, healthcare, and agriculture to dismissing the credibility of national institutions risk eroding public confidence. Such propaganda undermines constructive dialogue and democratic progress.

Potential violation of national and international laws

Any attempts by Mr. Jammeh to return to The Gambia and assert authority without legal standing would violate national laws and could contravene international agreements. His actions also undermine the reconciliation efforts currently underway to heal the wounds of the past.

Recommended actions

To address these pressing concerns, I respectfully urge the ministry of justice to consider the following steps:

Issue a formal warning

Publicly affirm that any actions aimed at destabilising the government or undermining National security will be met with the full force of the law. Clearly communicate the legal consequences of any such actions to deter potential unrest.

Engage international partners

Collaborate with key international bodies such as the UN, Ecowas, and the African Union to monitor and address the potential threats posed by Jammeh’s statements. Reinforce international cooperation to ensure accountability for his past and current actions.

Enhance

Work with the country’s security forces to preempt and mitigate any movements or activities that could arise from these statements. Strengthen the government’s commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity and security of The Gambia.

Strengthen justice efforts

Accelerate programs under the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to address grievances from Jammeh’s regime. Inclusive and transparent Reconciliation will reduce the appeal of divisive figures and rhetoric.

Reaffirm

Publicly address the concerns raised by Jammeh, including issues related to healthcare, education, and agriculture. Demonstrating tangible progress in these areas will counteract the narrative of failure and restore public trust in the government.

Conclusion

Honourable minister, The Gambia has made remarkable strides in consolidating democracy, promoting peace and rebuilding trust in our institutions. It is imperative. that we do not allow inflammatory rhetoric or divisive narratives to reverse these gains.

Your office plays a crucial role in ensuring that the rule of law prevails and that The Gambia remains a peaceful, united, and sovereign state. I trust in your leadership to take the necessary actions to safeguard the integrity and security of our nation for current and future generations.

Let us all work together to build a brighter, more prosperous Gambia.

Yours in service,

Mohammed Jallow,

a Concerned Citizen