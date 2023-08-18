BARROW CLOSE TO BESIKTAS MOVE

According to Foot Italia Bologna and Gambia striker Musa Barrow is on the verge of a move to Turkish side Besiktas, with discussions currently underway between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old, who attracted interest from various clubs including Napoli, is now in talks with Besiktas following a promising meeting between his agent and the Turkish side. Barrow, previously with Atalanta, joined Bologna in 2019, initially on loan before making the move permanent. He enjoyed productive early seasons, with the Rossoblu saw the Gambian international score 9 goals in each of his first two seasons.

Gambia Sports News