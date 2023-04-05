Barrow congratulates Senegal on 63rd independence anniversary

On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the independence of Senegal, 4th April 2023, President Adama Barrow has sent a message of congratulations and felicitations to his counterpart President Macky Sall,

President Barrow, in his message, prayed for President Sall’s well-being, peace, and stability for the people of Senegal and renewed his commitment to strengthening the existing ties between The Gambia and Senegal.

Under the leadership of the two leaders, the Senegambia ties bound by culture and democratic values deepened. President Barrow is optimistic that this relationship is a shining example of peaceful co-existence, good neighbourliness, and fostering African integration.

State House