GRA attributes D1.5 billion collection to staff commitment

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has attributed last month’s record breaking D1.5 billion revenue collection to the collective commitment of his staff. The authority yesterday announced that it collected over D1.5 billion revenue in March, D1 million more than what they collected in the same month last year (D1.4 billion), representing the highest collection in a single month in the country’s history.

“The reason behind the successful collection is the teamwork and commitment of my staff. We have a command that everybody follows and that has been our secret. We are always together working like a family,” he said.

He said there has been significant improvement in terms of compliance since the authority started its annual award night where the president presents certificates to most compliant taxpayers.

“I am proud to say that businesses are now coming out voluntarily to pay their taxes so that they can be recognised and given the opportunity to shake hands with the president,” he said.

He said the president’s decision to accept the invitation of the GRA to attend their last two award nights has yielded dividends.

CG Darboe said the authority’s uncompromising stance on enforcement and rigorous monitoring has improved the timely filing of taxes.

“During the process of enforcement, we also do a lot of tax audits through random selection of businesses because our tax system is such that we allow businesses to self-assess them and file their tax returns,” he said.

He said the Asycunda World and the general digitalisation process has improved efficiency and ensured reliability, adding that the authority is working on more digitalisation systems to further boost revenue.