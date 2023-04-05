Gambia hosts African Banking Supervisors Conference tomorrow

By Tabora Bojang

The Central Bank of the Gambia will host the 2023 Community of African Banking Supervisors Conference Thursday, which brings together central bank governors and experts from the banking and financial sectors in Africa to contribute to on-going efforts to strengthen banking regulatory and supervisory frameworks in the continent.

The community of African Bank Supervisors is a subsidiary body of the Association of African Central Banks AACB currently chaired by Governor Buah Saidy of The Gambia.

CABS is mandated to foster liaison, cooperation and exchange of best practices among supervisors and regulators in Africa. It also accelerates financial and technical assistance to support banking regulatory and supervisory reform processes.

The Banjul convergence which will be hosted at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre from 6 to 7 April is expected to assemble African Central Banks, directors of banking supervision, regulators and other high-level delegates from across the continent.