New GRTS DG appointed

Abdoulie Sey, a former director of news current affairs has been appointed director general of GRTS, the state broadcaster announced on its Facebook page yesterday.

Mr Sey first joined the institution in 2007 as assistant producer and rose through the ranks to become producer, senior producer, principal producer, managing editor, editor-in-chief, and director news and current affairs.

The statement disclosed that Mr Sey is a Chevening scholar with an MA in International Multimedia Journalism from the University of Kent in the UK. Whilst in the UK, he won a BBC fellowship which gave him the opportunity to go through the BBC Academy and work with BBC News, HardTalk, Focus on Africa amongst others. Abdoulie Sey went to Gambia High School and the University of The Gambia.

Mr Sey also attended various levels of training in journalism and human rights in the UK, USA, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe. He was once the Communications Analyst at the office of the Resident Coordinator of the UN system in The Gambia.

He is the main anchor of the popular GRTS one-on-one interview programme, The Checkpoint and host of The World Today, a newly introduced programme that focuses on international current affairs.