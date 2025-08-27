Barrow establishes committee to review Pura’s telecom price regulations

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In response to the recent controversial price regulations introduced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (Pura) in the telecommunications sector, President Adama Barrow has established a High-Level Committee to review the regulations.

This was communicated in a press release yesterday, from the Office of The president.

According to the statement, the committee will comprise representatives from relevant government institutions, who will conduct a thorough and impartial review of the pricing regulations.

It also stated that the committee members will include representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Pura, and the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC).

The release stated that the government acknowledges the public’s concerns about the price regulations and assures Gambians that their interests, welfare, and rights regarding fair and affordable services will be safeguarded.

Last week’s implementation of new data tariffs by Pura triggered a public outcry, culminating in protests and subsequent arrests. Several individuals involved in the demonstrations that the police said are illegal are currently awaiting trial at Mile II Central Prisons. Human right groups have condemned the arrest and detention of the protesters and called for their unconditional release.