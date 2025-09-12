Barrow hails Darboe on being elected UDP flag-bearer

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, the secretary general and leader of the National People’s Party, has written to the UDP leader, Ousainu Darboe, congratulating him on winning the election as his party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election.

In the letter shared with The Standard, Barrow wrote: “On behalf of the membership and supporters of the National People’s Party, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, His Excellency ANM Ousainou Darboe, on your election as Flag-bearer of the United Democratic Party for the 2026 presidential election.

“Your election is a clear indication of the confidence and trust that the delegates and membership of your party continue to place in your leadership and your long-standing service to the ideals and aspirations of the UDP.

“As secretary general and leader of the NPP, I reaffirm my conviction that the strength of our democracy rests on the principles of political pluralism, tolerance, and mutual respect among all political actors. It is in this spirit that my party and I remain committed to working with you and all other actors and stakeholders in nurturing and advancing our democratic gains for the collective good of the Gambian people.

“I further commend the delegates and leadership of the UDP for the orderly conduct of their selection process, which stands as another milestone in the consolidation of our democratic culture. May this democratic exercise continue to strengthen our unity of purpose as Gambians, as we strive together for peace, stability, and sustainable development.”