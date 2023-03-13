Barrow inaugurates 54km Sabach Sanjal road

By Oumie Bojang

President Adama Barrow on Saturday formally inaugurated a 54km long road running through Sabach, Sukoto, Bambali, Sarakunda and Ngayen Sanjal in the North Bank Region.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Sarakunda, the president promised to electrify the region.

“I am not just a politician; my government is a less-talk, more-action orientated regime and we will continue the trend as long as we are here. We will continue to monitor and inspect the roads and anything that you are not satisfied with if you contact us the contractor will fix.”

Sabach Sanjal parliamentarian, Alhaji Babou Ceesay, said the construction of the road has been lauded by farmers, businesspeople, students and commuters who endured manifold difficulties on the road over the years.

He thanked the Barrow government for heeding to their plight and constructing “the most important road in the North Bank” and expressed his hope that “electricity will follow suit”.

He urged the people of the region to back President Barrow going forward. “He is the one working for us now therefore we should rally behind him,” Ceesay concluded.

Sabach Sanjal chief, Malick Lowe, told the meeting: “If you are given what you never had, you need to do something you have never done before. What we have today is lacking in other constituencies therefore we should embrace it and be thankful.”