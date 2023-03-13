In NPP BAC nomination debacle, Gitteh rejects second primaries

By Lamin Cham

A top aspirant for the NPP ticket in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election, Ahmed Gitteh, has said he will not take part in any more primaries.

Mr Gitteh further declared that he was the winner of the first round of the primaries held last week.

In that election, Gitteh scored 31 votes against Seedy Ceesay’s 30, but party officials said one of his votes was invalid and therefore called for a re-run on Tuesday. Gitteh’s campaign said the disqualification of the winning vote was a robbery.

Speaking in an audio he released on Saturday, Gitteh said he is not going to take part in any more primaries as he had already won the first one.

Yesterday, he took to his social media page stating: “As I clearly stated in my recorded audio, I want to make it very clear to everyone that I won the first round of the NPP primaries for BAC. I am not participating in any other primaries. If you want to deny me my victory, go ahead. Our next line of action shall be communicated to all of you genuine Gambians and supporters of truth. Until then, we leave everything to Allah.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the NPP issued a statement on the matter: “The National People’s Party held its first-ever selection of candidates for the forthcoming mayoral and chairmanship election, on Wednesday the 8th of March 2023 at various regions and municipalities across the country.

“The selection for the chairmanship candidate in West Coast is inconclusive as there was a tie between two candidates, Ahmed Gitteh and Seedy Ceesay. As a result, the national executive committee of NPP will convene a runoff scheduled on Tuesday, the 14th of March 2023 at 12 noon between Mr Gitteh and Mr Ceesay.”