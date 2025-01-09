spot_img
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Gambia News

Barrow meets Gambians in Ghana

During his recent visit to Ghana to attend the inauguration of  President John Dramani  Mahama,  President Adama Barrow  had a meeting with the  Gambian community there to discuss issues of concern and strengthen relations with the diaspora.

During the meeting, the community praised the Barrow administration for its development projects and also informed him of the challenges they face, such as issues relating to rent, tuition fees, and the banking system.

President Barrow expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received at the airport and for the time the community dedicated to meet with him. He emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values and encouraged them to abide by the laws of the country they are residing in. The president pledged to provide support in areas that require immediate intervention to assist Gambians in the diaspora.

Members of the Gambian delegation in Ghana included Student Union representative Muhammed Lamin Ceesay, Modou Jagne, National Association of Gambian Diaspora representative, Buba Dukureh, and Babucarr Njie from the Regional Maritime University, among others.

State House

