Barrow, Sall congratulate Senegal president-elect

President Adama Barrow has yesterday congratulated the new elected leader of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The opposition leader is on course to victory after taking an unassailable lead in Sunday’s delayed presidential election.

The trends indicate Mr Faye, 45, will be Senegal’s 5th president following Macky Sall’s decision not to seek another mandate after months of bloody antigovernment protests.

President Barrow wrote on Facebook yesterday: “I congratulate Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye for a victorious election and commend the people of the Republic of Senegal for the peaceful conduct of the presidential election. I am optimistic that the cordial relationship between The Gambia and Senegal will be further strengthened and enhanced under the leadership of President-Elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye.”

A statement from the presidency later in the evening added: “On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of The Gambia and indeed on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt congratulations and fraternal best wishes to Your Excellency, following your victory in the recent presidential election. Through your good self, I also congratulate the brotherly People of Senegal for an election conducted in a serene and peaceful spirit customary of the great tradition of the Senegalese people.

I assure Your Excellency of my commitment to further strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and place our bilateral relations on a covenant beneficial to the peoples of our two countries for more shared prosperity and growth.

As I invoke God’s guidance and assistance in the execution of the demanding responsibility and sacred duties attached to the Presidency of the Republic of Senegal, I request, Your Excellency and dear brother, to accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, outgoing president Macky Sall, has also congratulated his successor.

“I salute the smooth running of the presidential election of March 24, 2024 and congratulate the winner, Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who the trends show as the winner. This is the victory of Senegalese democracy,” he said.