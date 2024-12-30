BARROW SAYS MEDIA IS GOV’T’s STRONGEST PARTNER

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has described the Gambian media as the strongest and most important partners of his government.

During a dinner for journalists held at the State House on Saturday, President Barrow acknowledged the media’s crucial role in promoting democracy and freedom of expression in the country. Barrow’s administration has made notable strides in improving press freedom since taking office, including legal reforms to enhance access to information and reduce government interference in media operations.

Despite these advancements, concerns remain about the persistence of some repressive laws from the previous regimes.

Saturday’s dinner attended by media chiefs and reporters was organised by the Office of the President to build and strengthen cordial relations between the government and the media.

“We are all Gambians first before becoming media practitioners, public servants, or even a president. As a result, it is vital for us to cooperate as citizens in the interest of the nation. It is quite exciting therefore, to welcome you to the State House on this historic event. It is historic because this is the first-ever presidential-media dinner organised here,” Barrow said.

“As Gambians”, the president added, “we have different roles and responsibilities to perform in building our nation and ensuring security for sustainable peace and prosperity. To realise these objectives and protect our shared values, like the government, the media must function effectively and responsibly. In this light, I encourage you to make good use of your profession to take our country to a higher level.”

The president who was accompanied to the dinner by Lady Sarjo Mballow-Barrow, said in any democracy, media freedom, fighting corruption, and good governance are linked and guided by respect for the rule of law.

“In this context, a key objective of media criticism is to bring diverse and objective views to the attention of the citizens. This should rightly aim at influencing the government and all stakeholders to improve performance on policy and program implementation,” he stated.

He said the government is proud that The Gambia’s press freedom ranking has remained favourable since 2017, marking a big shift from the past.

“This demonstrates my government’s commitment to ideals of democracy, human rights, and media freedom. We are all aware of the power and ability of the media to either urge for social cohesion or destroy the peace and stability of a nation. So, we should engage ourselves in the collective task of building the Smiling Coast in peace and harmony.”

He added: “As we look forward to the New Year, let us work as a united force to rapidly address our development needs and progress of our dear country. I propose that we adopt this tonight as a resolution. I think we will maintain this as an yearly programme because we want to maintain a very strong relationship between the media and government. It is no doubt that our strongest and most important partner is the media.”

The president made a commitment to support the media.

Information minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay said the event was envisaged to enhance government and media relations. He commended President Barrow for being a champion of press freedom and creating the enabling environment for the press to thrive.

Minister Ceesay thanked the press corps for their hard work, perseverance, and partnership underlining the important role the fourth estate plays in any state. He added: “You educate, entertain, and inform the public and these three are crucial for the development of any nation. A nation that is educated, well informed, and entertained is a thriving nation. Therefore, your roles cannot be overemphasised. The role you play in promoting democracy is also very important because you inform the public so that they can make informed choices and that promotes democracy and good governance,” he said.

The Point co-publisher Pap Saine commended the president for accepting to have an interface with the media. The media doyen also informed the president of the daily struggles the media face and urged him to support them in the form of a subvention.

The event was attended by scores of journalists and commentators of all hues.