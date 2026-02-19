Barrow vows war on corruption at 61st independence celebrations

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

At the 61st Independence anniversary celebration in Banjul yesterday, President Adama Barrow placed corruption at the centre of his national address, reaffirming his government’s “zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency, and complacency” within the public service.

Addressing civil servants directly, the president said independence requires integrity in public service, efficiency in delivery, and accountability at all levels.

Reflecting on the early years of nationhood, he noted that the guiding philosophy of nation-building was rooted in hard work, resilience, honesty, and collective responsibility. Those values, he said, placed national interest above individual gain and encouraged self-reliance.

He pointed to the National Development Plan (Yiriwa), as the framework guiding current policy direction. According to him, Yiriwa, which means development, translates resilience into strategy, hard work into productivity, and collective effort into inclusive growth. Under the Yiriwa framework, he said, the government has prioritised sovereignty through investment in health, energy, infrastructure, education, food security, and democratic governance.

President Barrow however noted that a nation unable to power homes, feed its people, educate its youths, or protect its rights cannot fully claim its freedom.

Since 2017, he added the government has expanded and upgraded health facilities, strengthened service delivery, and invested in human capital to improve access to healthcare. In the energy sector, he cited the expansion of the national grid and the commissioning of renewable energy projects, including large-scale solar investments, as steps toward energy independence and climate responsibility.

On infrastructure, he referenced the OIC roads and feeder roads across the regions, describing them as links between rural farms and urban markets. He said the projects are reducing isolation, facilitating trade, and opening economic opportunities.

Agriculture, he noted, remains central to employment and poverty reduction. Through improved inputs, equipment, extension services, and market access, he said the government is working toward food self-sufficiency. “A sovereign nation must be able to feed itself,” he said.

On governance, the president said his administration has expanded civic space, strengthened institutions, established the National Human Rights Commission, and reaffirmed respect for the rule of law. These measures, he said, are necessary to consolidate democracy and ensure responsive governance. The president acknowledged persistent challenges, including unemployment, rising cost of living, climate shocks, and global economic uncertainty. He said resilience depends on planning, unity, and discipline and called for national cohesion beyond politics, ethnicity, and region. In his closing remarks, he expressed appreciation to parents, teachers and students for their participation in the anniversary march past, and thanked the defence and security services for what he described as their commitment to safeguarding sovereignty, peace and stability.

He thanked development partners for aligning with national priorities and supporting the country’s vision. President Barrow said the story of The Gambia at 61 is one of renewed direction and urged citizens to recommit to unity, hard work, and discipline as the country moves forward.