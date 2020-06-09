- Advertisement -

The football fraternity is celebrating the availability of a second artificial turf in rural Gambia. A brand new carpet was Saturday presented to Basse and would soon be rolled over the historic High Level Mini-stadium grounds pitch in Basse donated by the office of the First Lady, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow. This is the second such facility in rural Gambia after Soma, in the Lower River Region. The ten bundles of artificial turf are donated to the youth of Basse to support the development of the sport in the region.

Receiving the gift at Mankamang Kunda, home of the President, the secretary general of the Basse Sports Committee, Alhaji Jallow thanked the First Lady for the gesture describing it as timely when their football pitch badly needs maintenance. He described the presentation as memorable, coming from a football enthusiast.

The President of the Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kaba Bajo said the precious gift is a great boost for football development in the region and indeed the whole country.“In fact the Basse playing ground has long been among the planned projects of the GFF with the support of Fifa. However, we are still waiting on documentation from the local authorities and the local sports authorities which is requirement for us to get Fifa funding for the development of the ground. We are very hopeful that this significant intervention by the First Lady will galvanise everybody towards possible fast-tracking of this documentation to get the grounds developed. However, the provision of first class artificial turf is big boost and we would like to express our profound gratitude to the First Lady,” Mr Bajo said.BASSE GETS ARTIFICIAL TURF GFF delighted by First Lady’s precious gift