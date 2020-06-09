30 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
Sports

BASSE GETS ARTIFICIAL TURF GFF delighted by First Lady’s precious gift

30
FAAB AT BASSE
- Advertisement -

The football fraternity is celebrating the availability of a second artificial turf in rural Gambia. A brand new carpet was Saturday presented to Basse and would soon be rolled over the historic High Level Mini-stadium grounds pitch in Basse donated by the office of the First Lady, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow. This is the second such facility in rural Gambia after Soma, in the Lower River Region. The ten bundles of artificial turf are donated to the youth of Basse to support the development of the sport in the region.

Receiving the gift at Mankamang Kunda, home of the President, the secretary general of the Basse Sports Committee, Alhaji Jallow thanked the First Lady for the gesture describing it as timely when their football pitch badly needs maintenance. He described the presentation as memorable, coming from a football enthusiast.

- Advertisement -

The President of the Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kaba Bajo said the precious gift is a great boost for football development in the region and indeed the whole country.“In fact the Basse playing ground has long been among the planned projects of the GFF with the support of Fifa. However, we are still waiting on documentation from the local authorities and the local sports authorities which is requirement for us to get Fifa funding for the development of the ground. We are very hopeful that this significant intervention by the First Lady will galvanise everybody towards possible fast-tracking of this documentation to get the grounds developed. However, the provision of first class artificial turf is big boost and we would like to express our profound gratitude to the First Lady,” Mr Bajo said.BASSE GETS ARTIFICIAL TURF GFF delighted by First Lady’s precious gift

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKOMBONKAS WARN GOV’T OVER LAND ISSUES
Next articleSexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

WRESTLING BOSS BREAKS SILENCE FROM COVID-19 HIBERNATION

The Gambia Wrestling Association, GWA, president Serign Modou Faye Cham yesterday told The Standard that the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted a big blow to...
Read more
Sports

GAA BREATHES HOPE BEYOND COVID-19

With a continental toast to defend and hope to lit up and Olympic medal, Covid- 19 and its devastating consequence on sports could not...
Read more
Sports

GFF RESHUFFLES PROJECT MANAGEMENT AND PROCUREMENT COMMITTEES

The Gambia Football Federation last week effected significant changes to two of its standing committees. According to the GFF an expanded procurement committee will advise,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

sti

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

By Alhagie N Sanyang & Ida KTouray Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), also referred to as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), are infections that are commonly spread...
FAAB AT BASSE

BASSE GETS ARTIFICIAL TURF GFF delighted by First Lady’s precious gift

Alagie Conteh 1

KOMBONKAS WARN GOV’T OVER LAND ISSUES

Viewpoint pic

Health care waste – a threat to public health

ebrima

Gambia government refutes allegations of coup plot

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions