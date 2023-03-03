Basse water tank closed following discovery of unknown substance

Press release

This is to inform the public about an incident at the Basse water tank. During a routine inspection, it was found that an unscrupulous person (s) had broken the lock to the hatch of the water tank and placed an unknown substance in the tank. The police investigation unit and other relevant stakeholders have been informed and samples were taken from the tank and dispatched to the Abuko lab for analysis. Since the discovery of the incident, NAWEC has isolated the tank and has been supplying potable water directly bypassing the affected tank. In the meantime, the NAWEC team has already deployed a unit to Basse to further monitor and investigate the incident. Please be assured that NAWEC is committed to providing safe and reliable water services and will keep the public informed about any updates regarding this incident. Customers with further inquiries are encouraged to contact the nearest NAWEC office for assistance. Toll-free number 1669.