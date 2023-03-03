Mayor Bensouda promises 23 kilometers of roads in 2023

By Awa Macalo

Mayor Talib Bensouda of Kanifing Municipal Council has promised to construct 23 kilometers of roads to ease transportation in his municipality.

Talib made these remarks to the people of Dippa kunda on Tuesday, stating that the council’s priority has now been shifted to providing adequate roads to its people after considerably addressing the problem of waste management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two months back, the director of planning had a discussion with her team to construct a 23kilometres in Dippa Kunda, we have identified the road coming from Saffideen to the interior of Dippa Kunda, then bridge it towards Bakoteh to allow two vehicles pass at the same time”, Bensouda said to a loud applause.

He said this road project will eventually cover most areas of the KMC with each ward having a road leading to somewhere.

”We are not going to take loans, nor seek help from donors to fund the project. The project will be funded by taxes collected from you. This is would be a break from the past when most of the projects were constructed by Gamworks. It is now that we have seen KMC using its funds to sponsor its own projects,” Bensouda said.

Mayor Bensuda continued by saying that because KMC is not a political region, all parties constantly cooperate for the advancement of the area and the Gambia in general.