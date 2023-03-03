Woman in court for ‘dumping’ son in well

By Bruce Asemota

One Mama Samureh, a resident of Kombo Busura yesterday appeared before Justice Sheriff Tabally of the Brikama High Court on a single charge of murder.

The suspect who had pleaded not guilty to the charge was alleged to have drowned her one year six months old son in a 50 meter- deep well located near her house on the 22nd April, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mama indicated that she was attacked by Satan which in addition caused her serious headache, made her to throw her son into the well.

The suspect cried for help in the neighborhood after she realised what she had done, but it was already too late.

However a medical report indicated that the suspect is fit to stand trial.

Hearing continues.