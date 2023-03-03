Soldier reports to police after ‘killing’ man in accident

By Tabora Bojang

A senior officer of the Gambia Armed Forces on Tuesday reported himself to the police after his car crashed killing a young man in Yundum that morning.

The victim has been identified to be one Alagie Jabang, a resident of Yundum and a student of GTTI.

A statement released by the police said the soldier is identified as Lieutenant Colonel Bayo who was driving on the Brikama Highway when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Pajero and ‘accidentally’ ran over the young man who later died of his injuries at the Brikama health centre.

The car also crashed into a Mercedes Benz C-Class yellow taxi at the New Yundum market.

The police statement further quoted sources as saying Lt Colonel Bayo after being threatened by a group of angry mobs escaped the accident scene leaving his vehicle behind.

“Colonel Bayo reported himself to the police and is now helping with the investigation,” the police added.