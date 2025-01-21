Bayaba: Gambia’s new agricultural hub

- Advertisement -

The Jah Agric Farm in Bayaba is poised to significantly reduce Gambia’s reliance on rice, potato, and onion imports. The project, initiated by Jah Oil Company, encompasses 1,200 hectares and aims to expand to 15,000 hectares nationwide, focusing on modern agricultural practices and mechanisation. The initiative is expected to create jobs and enhance local rice, onion, and potato production, which currently meets only 15% of consumption needs. If successful, it could help the country achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2030, addressing food security challenges and reducing foreign exchange demands.

Rice

Rice cultivation in The Gambia began in the 1500s, initially supplementing indigenous crops like maize and millet. The British colonial period saw a decline in rice production as groundnut cultivation was prioritised, leading to increased reliance on rice imports, which now account for 80-90% of consumption. Traditional farming methods persist, particularly among women, who manage short-grained varieties in waterlogged fields known as faros.

A Colonial mechanised rice schemes initiated in 1947 failed due to poor planning. and environmental degradation.

Also, a World Bank irrigation project (1972–1977) aimed at pump-irrigated rice collapsed due to unsuitable machinery, poor canal design, and high maintenance costs. By 1984, most participants reverted to traditional rainfed farming.

In Janjanbureh Island, a Chinese-led irrigation project (1966–1969), also failed in Jahally-Pacharr after initial enthusiasm waned.

The Gambia has since made multiple attempts to achieve food self-sufficiency but has faced persistent challenges. Despite policies and visions like Vision 2016, National Agricultural Investment Programme (2019–2026) and targets such as producing 200,000 tonnes of rice by 2028, local production meets only 19.59% of rice demand, and food insecurity affects 8% of the population.

Jammeh’s factor

Former President Yahya Jammeh significantly contributed to the further destruction of the Jahally-Pacharr rice fields by acquiring over 100 plots of land, including these fields, and repurposing them for his personal use.

Additionally, his administration’s mismanagement of agricultural policies and resources, combined with environmental challenges like saltwater intrusion, further degraded rice production in the area.

Renewed hope under Barrow

The current government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow has consistently prioritised agriculture through multiple initiatives and commitments. At the FOCAC 2024 summit, he emphasised strategic partnerships with China to boost agricultural development.

He has made several key pledges to support farmers, including: Pledging to revitalise rice production to reduce import dependence and launch the country’s first government-led smart farming project.

During his recent “Meet the People Tour,” Barrow continued engaging with the agricultural sector, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to supporting farmers and agricultural development.

The government’s National Development Plan (2023-2027) also aligns with agricultural modernisation goals, particularly through strategic partnerships with international partners like China.

Since 1994, The Gambia has implemented several donor-funded agricultural projects: Gambia Inclusive and Resilient Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (GIRAV)—$40 million from the World Bank (2021) to support agribusiness and sustainable farming, resilience of organisations for transformative smallholder Agriculture—over $80 million from IFAD and the French Development Agency (2021) to address food insecurity and the food and agriculture sector Development Project (FASDEP) closed in 2020, aimed at reducing rural poverty and food insecurity. But despite all these huge investments, there is little or nothing to show for it. However, unlike Jammeh, President Barrow has created the enabling environment and encouraged the private sector to invest in agriculture without any interference.

Jah Oil: The big elephant in the room

Recent initiatives by Jah Oil CEO Hamidou Jah aim to restore local production and achieve self-sufficiency by 2030, leveraging historical practices and modern techniques is seen as a renewed hope for The Gambia.

Concerned about the country’s continued dependency on imported rice, onions, and potatoes which comes with a high burden on Gambian consumers, Mr Jah decided to venture into agriculture despite all the risk associated with it. Now, Jah Oil is emerging. as a major player in The Gambia’s investment landscape, diversifying beyond petroleum into agriculture and infrastructure. The company has invested millions in rice farming to reduce reliance on imports, modernise agriculture, and promote food security, with facilities like a 160,000-tonne warehouse and large-scale farming projects. Its initiatives, including constructing roads and importing eco-friendly cement, have earned government and private sector support for their transformative impact on employment and poverty reduction. This multi-sectoral approach positions Jah Oil as a significant force in Gambian economic development.

Bayaba

Bayaba, a village in The Gambia’s Sami District, has emerged as a promising agricultural hub thanks to the visionary efforts of Mr. Jah. His initiative, the Jah Agricultural Project focuses on rice and vegetable cultivation using fertile riverbank land, aiming to achieve food self-sufficiency for the country. The project has created employment opportunities and improved infrastructure, including a 7-kilometre road linking key areas. Local leaders and former officials have praised the initiative for addressing food security. challenges and empowering youth and women in the region.

The village has now emerged as the new agricultural hub in The Gambia, deposing the likes of Jahally-Parcharr.

Led by CEO Jah, the multimillion-dollar project aims to incorporate advanced irrigation systems for year-round cultivation.

It is expected to address food shortages, reduce rice imports (currently 85% of consumption), and creates jobs for locals.

Abdou Aziz Sowe, a staff member of the Department of Agriculture attached to the Jah Bayaba Agric Farm to provide technical assistance, said a technician from Sudan is currently installing six pivots at the farm with the capability of irrigating 100 hectares, which will be under production year-round.

“If everything goes well, and the company is able to cultivate three times a year, in two or three years, the Jah Agric project will significantly cut the importation of rice, onion, and potato,” he said.

Sowe said the government has also provided the farm with an engineer to support the process and as well provide training to the young people employed there.

Ousman Ceesay, a supervisor at the farm, said the technicians are currently working on the irrigation system, including the water supply pipes, to commence the cultivation of onions and potatoes.

“We are hopeful that when everything goes well, The Gambia will be food self-sufficiency very soon,” he added.

Community support

The Bayaba Alkalo’s son, Edrissa Bah, praised Jah Oil CEO Hamidou Jah for his transformative investment in rice production in the Sami District. He commended Jah’s vision and urged collaboration to ensure the project’s success, emphasising its potential to make Sami a regional agricultural hub.

“The initiative has increased the village’s visibility and brought massive development in the area. It has also significantly boosted employment for the youths in the area. We wake up from our houses every day to come to work and return with very fat salaries. We are given food and water for free,” he said.

He said with the needed support and guidance, Jah Agricultural Farm will be able to end the importation of rice and other vegetables in a very short period of time.

Bayaba is Gambia’s Spain

Momodou Barry, the Jah Agric Farm Manager, thanked the government for creating the enabling environment for the company to venture into agriculture.

Barry said Mr Jah, needs the support and encouragement of all Gambians.

“Jah has Gambia at heart,” he said.

He said the company has employed a good number of young people in Sami and is treating its employees very well.

“We receive our salaries sometimes on the 20th of the month. So for me, Bayaba is the new Spain. If you are employed here, you have nothing to do in Europe. The salary is very good, and we have food and water for free. We don’t spend a single dalasi on feeding,” he said.

Expert

“Starting An agriculture business in The Gambia is very hard. You have to be patient, or you won’t succeed,” Momodou Secka, a Gambian agriculturist, told The Standard.

Secca said despite these challenges, a drastic shift in Gambia’s economic strategy is needed, emphasising the need to prioritise agriculture as the backbone of the economy.

“To achieve this, the government must support initiatives like the Jah Agricultural Project by implementing policies that encourage private sector investment in agriculture,” he said.

He said agriculture is the only sector that has the potential to tame inflation, create employment and stimulate economic growth.

“It’s time for Gambia to rethink its economic strategy and prioritise agriculture as the driving force behind its development,” he said.