BCC launches $50,000 Bloomberg climate action fund

By Tabora Bojang

Banjul Mayor Rohey Lowe on Wednesday launched a $50,000 climate action fund for Banjul youths delivered by the United Cities and Local Governments in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation.

The fund will provide assistance and funding for youths and youth-led organisations to initiate and design transformative climate responses in the city.

The beneficiaries will lead climate efforts and initiatives including mobilization of tree-plantings, public education campaigns, recycling and waste reduction initiatives and mitigation planning and preparedness programs.

In her launching speech Mayor Lowe congratulated Banjulians for the project while thanking United cities and Local Governments and Bloomberg for selecting the city of Banjul in ensuring it becomes a climate resilient city.

She expressed optimism that the project will bring critical improvements in the lives of the people of Banjul.

According to the mayor the project targets youth aged between 15-24 years. She cautioned the youths against “complacency and politicisation” adding that the city stands to receive an additional $100,000 funding to support more youth driven climate projects if all goes well with this project.

The launching was graced by Banjul NAMs, elders, youth and women groups.

Banjul North NAM Modou Lamin Bah congratulated the mayor for bringing such an innovative and timely project.

“This Fund will not only accord the youths of Banjul a conducive environment to live and breathe but will also help them mainstream climate change and create employment for them by coming up with innovative ideas like recycling waste to assets,” NAM Bah added.