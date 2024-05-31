GBoS calls for public support as 2024 census starts

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Fieldwork in the 2024 population and housing census has started in earnest, Nyakassi Sanyang, Statistician General at the Gambia Bureau of Statistic, disclosed yesterday.

Addressing a news conference to update the nation about the exercise, Sanyang disclosed that GBoS has hired 5309 enumerators and 1087 supervisors for the census. “Each enumerator will cover one enumeration area, visiting all households there. These fieldworkers are to be helped by 34 Regional and Deputy RCOs, 34 data monitors, 53 District ICT Officers, 55 ICT officers, 45 mappers, and 99 support staff,” he said.

According SG Sanyang, the census listing should have started on Saturday 25 May but it was however not possible due to some reasons including adjustment to the census application system among others.

“Despite these challenges, we are pleased to announce that all of the centers have launched field operations in various districts starting with the listing of compounds, buildings and structures across the country to be followed by the counting of all persons living in the country on census night, which is fixed to 31st May 2024.

In this regard, we will need the cooperation of everyone to furnish the field officers the right information that can aid planning and provision of services. Quality of our census starts first with the cooperation, acceptance and truthfulness of information provided by all of us,” he said.

The SG said the exercise entails listing of compounds and enumeration of the population and that fieldwork is expected to end on 14 June 2024. ”The success of the census requires the support of everyone. We therefore count on everyone to get everyone counted,” he said.