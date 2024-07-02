BCC signs cooperation with Bissau City Council

- Advertisement -

The Banjul City Council has signed a cooperation agreement with the Bissau City Council to strengthen ties in trade, culture, environmental sustainability and youth entrepreneurship.

The deal was sealed during the recent visit of Bissau mayor Jose Medina Lobato.

Mayor Loboto was in Banjul as guest of Banjul mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, for a study tour as well as to establish formal relationship between the two cities.

The visiting Bissau mayor emphasised the importance of establishing sister city relations and fostering ties between the two capitals with shared values.

He expressed optimism that the agreements will strengthen cordial ties and ensure Banjul and Bissau partner better towards regional trade and integration, cultural exchanges and mutual support in environmental sustainability and youth innovation.

The Bissau mayor hailed BCC’s ongoing transformation from youth entrepreneurship to tax digitalisation and women empowerment expressing willingness to learn from these thriving initiatives.

Mayor Lowe who warmly welcomed Mayor Lobato and his delegation, expressed appreciation for the historic occasion.

She assured the visiting mayor of Banjul’s support to Bissau and pledged to support the establishment of a RAFELA chapter in Bissau which would avail them opportunities and international support in the areas of environmental protection and sustainability, innovation, entrepreneurship and women’s and youth empowerment projects.

Mayor Lowe stated that the visit is a manifestation that the BCC’s good efforts are being recognised beyond the shores of the country, which she described a victory for the people of Banjul. She added this will renew her commitment to work harder to better the lives of the people of Banjul and women in The Gambia.

During the ceremony, the visiting mayor was presented with several gifts with cultural linkages by Mayor Lowe including a key depicting he is welcomed to Banjul at all times.

Mayor Lobato also presented a traditionally made attire to Mayor Lowe in recognition of her excellent leadership.