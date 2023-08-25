Beakanyang, stakeholders conduct massive tree planting in Wuli

As part of their efforts in mitigating the effects of climate change at community level, Beakanyang through its Basse office in collaboration with Denkula Kafo, Regional Forestry Office, IOM Basse office and Polish Embassy, recently conducted a massive tree planting exercise at Touba Village, Wuli West District, URR north.

During the daylong activity, over 1000 trees of various species including mango, cashew, mahogany, bush mango, gmelina were planted at the community forest, as well as in and around the village.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director of Beakanyang Nfamara Jawneh, thanked all the stakeholders for making the event a success. He thanked the Polish Embassy in Dakar, the Regional Forestry Office in Basse and IOM for their support.

Mr. Jawneh urged community members to protect the planted trees including those planted in their community forest.

He spoke on the effects of climate change and the importance of trees in climate change mitigation.

“As humans we also need trees for our survival, food, shade, to combat erosion, mitigate flooding etc.,” he said.

For his part, Regional Forestry Director for URR, Mr. Bakary Jarju stressed that the protection and preservation of the remaining forest cover is the responsibility of all.

The IOM Regional Coordinator in URR, Mr. Pa Njie who came along with several backway returnees to the activity spoke about why climate change could lead to migration.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Tida Fatty, President of Denkula Kafo thanked all those who took part in the exercise while describing the event as unprecedented in the village’s history.

“We thank the people of Touba including women, children and elders as well as several migrant returnees through IOM for making the event a huge success,” she said.

Karmo Sanuwo, the Alkalo of Touba welcomed the guests and expressed appreciation with the green initiative.