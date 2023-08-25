Binti Period Gambia celebrates milestone with British High Commission

By Olimatou Coker

Binti Period Gambia, a charity headquartered in the UK with a presence in India, US and The Gambia, has a vision to create a world where all women have menstrual dignity. They marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 5th year anniversary in a lavish event sponsored by the British High Commission Banjul in Bakau.

The event drew a prominent audience, including diplomatic community members, Embassy affiliates, business people, artists, fashion designers, models, and dedicated volunteers of Binti Period Gambia.

The event also included the projection of short films chronicling Binti’s 5-year journey, accompanied by messages of support from its ambassadors worldwide who were unable to attend in person.

David Belgrove, the British High Commissioner in The Gambia, expressed his delight in collaborating with Binti Period to advance the cause of menstrual dignity. He praised the dedicated work of CEO and Founder Manjit K Gill MBE, highlighting her efforts to promote menstrual dignity, menstrual education, and break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

High Commissioner Belgrove encouraged attendees to support the charity’s mission by making donations, emphasizing the positive impact Binti Period has on countless girls and women locally. He also extended gratitude to the Binti team, as well as Deputy High Commissioner His Excellency Martin Norman and his wife Vicky Rollinson, and Jainaba and Absa for their instrumental roles in orchestrating the event’s success.

Manjit K Gill MBE, CEO and Founder, expressed profound gratitude to the British High Commission, particularly His Excellency David Belgrove OBE, for their unwavering support of Binti’s mission to champion menstrual dignity.

She acknowledged the esteemed guests’ presence at Binti’s 5-year anniversary celebration and urged them to join hands in supporting the charity’s noble cause through donations. Ms. Gill also extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated Binti Period Gambia team, recognizing their pivotal role in the significant strides achieved over the past five years.

The fashion show highlighted the organization’s mission to eradicate period stigma and normalize the menstrual conversation. The collection was created by Abdoulie and his team from Rozo’s design in Bakao. He used a mixture of pads and red paint to create some beautiful pieces that were worn by some inspiring models. The designer worked with Binti to provoke thought and dismantle the ideas we have about periods. This normal healthy body process is the foundation of life.

The event’s grandeur was elevated by the masterful emceeing of Deputy High Commissioner Martin Norman, with support from Baba S Touray, the Binti Period Gambia Country Manager and Communications Person. Their dynamic presence added vibrancy to the event, ensuring that the celebration was truly unforgettable.

As Binti Period Gambia commemorates five years of unwavering commitment to menstrual dignity, the support of the British High Commission Banjul stands as a testament to the organization’s impactful work. With a shared vision of empowering women and girls globally, this collaboration continues to inspire hope and drive positive change toward a more dignified future.

The event was concluded with messages of support from Binti’s Ambassadors including Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Dr Mamadou Tangara, Deputy Head of Mission of the Gambia High Commission in UK, Honorable Sulayman Suntou Touray, First Secretary of the Gambia’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia Honorable Alagie Jawara, former Chief Superintendent of the UK Police Raj Kohli, Actress Nina Wadia, Newsreader and Journalist Anila Dhami, UK Shadow Secretary of Development and Member of Parliament Preet Gill and Co-Founder of Binti, Mark Courtney.