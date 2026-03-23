Belgian minister cancels trip, cuts funding to Senegal over homosexual law

- Advertisement -

In a video recording shared on her digital platforms, Cécile Neven, the minister for energy of the Belgium region of Wallonia, denounced the tightening of Senegal’s law against homosexuality and announced the freezing of climate funding intended for our neighbours.

Wallonia is primarily a French-speaking self-governing region accounting for 55% of Belgium’s territory.

“This law stigmatises, it criminalises, in short, this law puts lives in danger. In this context, I have decided to cancel my trip planned for the end of March to Senegal, in the context of an international conference linked to projects that are financed by Wallonia. I have therefore decided to immediately review all Walloon funding in the area of international climate cooperation with Senegal,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The Belgian minister threatened to present her conclusions to the Walloon government as soon as possible. For her, each republic must be consistent with its values.

“The question of continuing this funding must be addressed without taboo. International cooperation is useful and even indispensable, but it cannot be blind, it does not compromise on human dignity,” added Cécile Neven.