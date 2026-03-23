Sonko responds sharply tothreats from Belgian minister

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Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has responded to Cécile Neven, the Walloon Minister of Energy. She had to cancelled her planned trip to Dakar this month and blocked funding intended for Senegal. This was due to the tightening of Senegal’s anti-homosexual laws.

Speaking in Ziguinchorr after eid prayers on Saturday, Sonko told reporters: “Sovereignty is important because it allows a country to make its own decisions, without having them imposed upon it. I saw a minister from a European country who decided to block its funding because of our law against homosexuality. When I return to Dakar, I will suggest that we send them a letter telling them that we don’t want their funding and that they should let our country focus on what it’s already doing.” Ousmane Sonko responded.

In a video shared on her digital platforms on 18th March, Neven denounced the tightening of Senegal’s law against homosexuality. She didn’t stop there, as she also announced the freezing of climate funding intended for Senegal.