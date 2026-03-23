Mouride caliph calls for maintaining spiritual momentum after Ramadan

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In a message delivered to his followers, the caliph general of the Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, urged the faithful not to interrupt their acts of worship with the end of Ramadan. His address was delivered by Imam Serigne Fallou Mbacké Ibn Serigne Abdou Khadre, who also led the eid al-fitr prayers in the holy city of Touba.

Serigne Mountakha emphasised to Muslims that the end of the fast should in no way signal a slowdown in the worship of God. He called on them to “stay the course, as much as possible”, by strengthening their faith and good practices.

The caliph stressed the importance of reinforcing fraternal bonds and encouraging one another on the spiritual path. He commended the disciples’ exemplary commitment during Ramadan, marked by their consistent attendance at mosques, dedicated study of the Qur’an, recitation of xassida (poems), renewed spirit of mutual support, and the performance of both obligatory and supererogatory prayers.

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He stated that the truly faithful should emerge from Ramadan “better in every way”.

Furthermore, he urged those who had missed some days of fasting to make them up as soon as possible, while also reminding them of the merits associated with fasting the six days of Shawwal, encouraging those who are able, not to neglect this virtuous practice.

Dakaractu