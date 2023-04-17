Bensouda thanks KM electorate

Mayor Talib Bensouda has sent a congratulatory and appreciation message to the people of his municipality, KM on the victory recorded by his party in Saturday’s council elections. The UDP won 15 seats out of 19, a result the mayor said is a resounding mandate.

“To all those who voted and supported in their own ways during the council’s elections, I extend my sincere appreciation for the vote of confidence that made this win possible. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the trust that you have placed in the elected representatives as we continue to move forward in a manner that allows KMC an opportunity for continuous growth and greater developments,” the mayor said.

He also congratulated the elected council members and thank them for their willingness to serve and the task they are about to take on.

“This election results have clearly demonstrated an increase of the UDP’s numbers, (from 12 councilors to 15 and 1 under review) out of 19 wards.

As your mayor, I consider these results to be a clear vote of confidence in our services and development plans for the people and the communities. We are thankful and will not relent in pushing for more development. The future is very bright,” he said.

Bensouda added that Saturday’s elections set a very strong foundation for a UDP mayorship in the upcoming mayoral elections in just over a month’s time. He said with the newly elected councilors, he looks forward to continue to serve and deliver more positive progress and a brighter future with projects that will impact the lives of the people now and the generations to come.

The mayor reminded the electorate that the General Powers of councils in Section 48 of the Local Government Act has made it clear that the council is the body that has executive powers and councillors are mandated to exercise all political and executive functions as well as community development projects and ensuring the development and implementation of government’s programmes .

“It is not the mayor but the councils that holds that power. The mayor’s strength and ability to deliver therefore depends strongly on its councillors.

So with this elected team of councilors from my party, it is only logical that I am the mayor you need to continue enforcing and delivering on the development agenda for you and the communities. With the help and guidance of God, I am ready and more determined than ever to deliver an unprecedented level of development. The plans are already elaborated and ready to roll. It is time to go bigger and all out, I am ready,” he told the KM electorate.

“I guarantee you that under my leadership, KM will be the municipality that will set the national standard for more collaboration, more cooperation and greater developments — model we will all be proud of locally, nationally, and beyond. Once again, I thank you all for the trust,” Bensouda said.