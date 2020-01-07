Berewuleng FC are the new trail blazers in the GFF Women’s League Division Two. The Brikama girls whitewashed Raptim 4 -0 on Saturday’s league opener.
Jeshwang United also opened their account sailing over Prisons 2 -0 at the weekend while Greater Tomorrow narrowly beat Koita FC 1-0 on Sunday.
The league resumes next week.
Berewuleng starts women’s league with a bang
